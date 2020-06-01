Vici collects 100% of May rent, modifies Caesars capex requirement
Jun. 01, 2020
- Vici Properties (NYSE:VICI) collects 100% of rent for May and expects to collect all rent due for the month of June.
- Starts settlement of forward sale agreements, adding ~$1.3B of cash to total liquidity.
- Agreed to temporarily modify certain capex requirements under certain leases with Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR), which strengthens Caesars' liquidity.
- Vici says certain states have begun to allow reopening casinos, although timelines for reopening vary by state, thus "we cannot predict the length of time our tenants’ operations at each specific property will remain closed."
- As a result of the forward sale agreements, Vici expects to have ~$1.7B in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents, $2.0B in restricted cash, and $1.0B of availability under its undrawn revolving credit facility and no debt maturities until December 2024.