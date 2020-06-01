Nomura stays positive on key chip stocks despite challenges ahead
- In its latest semiconductor look, Nomura Instinet says it's still cautious on industry fundamentals but continues to have a positive view on microprocessors and chip equipment stocks.
- The update follows a few signposts from the past week, including a significant guidance increase from Micron (NASDAQ:MU); April global shipment data indicating 5% growth (boosted by the solid numbers in memory chips); and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) picked up 2 percentage points of unit market share in graphics processing units quarter-over-quarter.
- Data showed memory boasting continuing pricing strength for April, though analyst David Wong and team are concerned about a fall in DRAM spot prices in recent weeks, suggesting that ongoing softness in many end markets risks memory prices coming under pressure in months to come. Micron could see upside to August quarter estimates if it sees normal seasonality off the new guidance, though.
- Outside memory, Nomura sees many of the broad categories showing worse Y/Y drops in April, and overall total semiconductor sales rose 5% in April vs. a 6% gain in March.
- Nvidia's share gain came in a quarter where total discrete GPU shipments fell 16% sequentially to about 19.07M units. Of those, Nvidia shipped about 14.375M and AMD about 4.69M. Mercury Research says Nvidia saw stronger-than-expected gaming demand that raised average selling price, along with a mix shift to mobile GPU products vs. desktops. (Nvidia managed a share gain in desktop and mobile standalone GPUs, while AMD gained some share in mobile integrated GPUs.)
- Overall, the firm has a positive view on microprocessors and rates Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and AMD a Buy.
- As for equipment stocks, it has Buy ratings on Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT), Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) and KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC).