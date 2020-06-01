Stocks started the week with gains as signs of economic recovery outweighed increased U.S.-China tensions and continued violent U.S. protests against police brutality.

Dow +0.3% , S&P 500 +0.4% , Nasdaq +0.6% .

The Chinese government reportedly had halted some purchases of U.S. farm imports, possibly threatening the trade deal with the U.S., while the ISM manufacturing index rose for the first time in four months, offering a signal that the economy may have bottomed out.

Ten of 11 main S&P 500 sectors closed higher, led by real estate ( +2.1% ) and energy ( +1.7% ) with health care ( -1% ) the day's lone loser after Pfizer ( -7.1% ) said its breast cancer drug likely would fail.

U.S. 10-year Treasury yield fell 2 bps to 0.66%