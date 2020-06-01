Urban Edge refinances $119M CMBS on Puerto Rico outlets center
Jun. 01, 2020 4:46 PM ETUrban Edge Properties (UE)UEBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Urban Edge (NYSE:UE) refinances its mortgage loan at The Outlets at Montehiedra in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
- The existing $119M CMBS loan encumbering the property was due to mature in July 2021 and consisted of an $83M senior note bearing interest at 5.33% and a $36M junior note, including accrued interest, at 3.0%.
- Based on the payoff provisions of the existing loans, the $36M junior note will be forgiven and the senior note will be replaced by a new 10-year $82M mortgage bearing interest at 5.0% fixed rate.
- With the completion of this refinancing, UE has no other debt maturities until May 2022.
- Will record a gain on extinguishment of debt of ~$36M in Q2 2020.
- Weighted average remaining term for all secured mortgage debt outstanding increases from about five years to six years.