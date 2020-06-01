Urban Edge refinances $119M CMBS on Puerto Rico outlets center

Jun. 01, 2020 4:46 PM ETUrban Edge Properties (UE)UEBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • Urban Edge (NYSE:UE) refinances its mortgage loan at The Outlets at Montehiedra in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
  • The existing $119M CMBS loan encumbering the property was due to mature in July 2021 and consisted of an $83M senior note bearing interest at 5.33% and a $36M junior note, including accrued interest, at 3.0%.
  • Based on the payoff provisions of the existing loans, the $36M junior note will be forgiven and the senior note will be replaced by a new 10-year $82M mortgage bearing interest at 5.0% fixed rate.
  • With the completion of this refinancing, UE has no other debt maturities until May 2022.
  • Will record a gain on extinguishment of debt of ~$36M in Q2 2020.
  • Weighted average remaining term for all secured mortgage debt outstanding increases from about five years to six years.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.