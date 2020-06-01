MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) falls 2.7% in after-hours trading after suspending its Q2 quarterly cash dividend on series B preferred and series C fixed-to-floating rate cumulative redeemable preferred stock.

Of course, no dividends will be paid or set apart on shares of its common stock until full cumulative dividends on the Series B and Series C preferred for all past dividend periods are paid in cash or set aside for payment.

Enters its third forbearance with certain counterparties to its various repurchase agreements, extending the forbearance agreement to June 26.

MFA's aggregate repurchase obligations outstanding as of May 29, 2020, were ~$3.8B; since entering into an initial forbearance period on April 10,, 2020, the company's obligations under its and its subsidiaries' repurchase agreements have been reduced by ~35%.