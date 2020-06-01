Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) says its Cheyenne Light, Fuel and Power utility submitted a settlement agreement with the Federal Energy Regulatory Committee, representing a resolution of all issues in the joint application by Cheyenne Light and Black Hills Wyoming for a proposed 60 MW power purchase agreement.

The company says the new agreement will begin on Jan. 1, 2022, replacing the existing power purchase agreement, and will continue for 11 years.

Black Hills also files a rate review application with Nebraska's Public Service Commission to consolidate rate schedules into a new, single statewide rate structure and to seek recovery for $450M of infrastructure investments in its 13K-mile natural gas pipeline system.