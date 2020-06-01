Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) collects 93.3% of May rent through June 1, 2020.

In addition, collected 3.3% of previously outstanding April charges, resulting in total April collections of 96.8%.

New tenant relief requests occurring in May represented less than 1% of its overall annual base rent.

Previous restrictions limiting the performance of surgical procedures that could be delayed have now been lifted from each of its key markets.

As of June 1, 2020, DOC's cash balance, net of outstanding checks, is $11.5M and outstanding balance under its unsecured revolving credit facility is $189.0M.

Total current borrowing capacity of the unsecured revolving credit facility is $850M.