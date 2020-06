Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) collects 68% of April base rent and 58% of May base rent on pro-rata basis.

As of May 31, 2020, ~75% of Regency's tenants were open based on pro-rata annual base rent.

Of its tenants, essential retail/services paid 95% of April base rent and 92% of May base rent.

On the other end of the collection spectrum, "other retail/services", including soft goods, personal service, professional service, fitness, and other, paid 44% of April rent and 28% of their May base rent.