Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) says ~54% of total May 2020 billed recurring rents have been collected to date, ahead of pace for the Aprial 2020 collections at April month-end.

~57% of total April 2020 billed recurring rents have been collected to date.

~54% of its commercial tenants are open and operating, based on annualized base rent. Openings are expected to continue over the next few weeks as many of our markets begin and continue phased re-openings in June.

Construction has resumed at Santana West and Assembly Row and continue at Pike & Rose, CocoWalk & Darien, although at a slower pace due to COVID-19 safety protocols in place.

Construction has resumed or is expected to resume June 1 at several smaller redevelopments.