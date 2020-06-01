SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) restarts its share repurchase program after amassing at least $1.0B of cash a month earlier than planned under "$1.0 Billion Plan."

Repurchased $44.1M of common stock to date in Q2; SLG rises 0.5% in after-hours trading.

SL Green's April rent collections reach 95.1% and May collections are at 91.1% to date; expects May collections to increase further as some tenants are taking longer to make payments than they have historically.

Expects One Vanderbilt to obtain Temporary Certificate of Occupancy on or before Sept. 14, 2020; tower is 67% leased.

SLG built up its cash positions through dispositions totaling ~$919.3M.