Chinese firms bought at least three cargoes of U.S. soybeans (NYSEARCA:SOYB) today, even as the government had told them to halt purchases after the Trump administration said it would eliminate special treatment for Hong Kong, Reuters reports.

The purchases reportedly totaled at least 180K metric tons and were for shipment in October or November, the peak U.S. soy export season when American soybeans are usually the cheapest in the world.

It is not clear why buying continued after the Chinese government's order to state-owned firms, but U.S. traders said Chinese importers still have not covered a large share of October and November soybean needs, according to the report.

However, today's soybean sales were small compared to recent purchases by state-owned firms totaling 1M tons or more at a time.

