Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) posts fiscal Q4 pretax net investment income of 40 cents per share, a penny higher than the average analyst estimate.

During the quarter ended March 31, 2020, Capital Southwest originated three new investments and three follow-on investments totaling $38.1M in commitments.

Q4 total investment income of $15.0M falls short of the consensus estimate of $15.7M; declines from $16.0M in Q3.

CSWC falls 4.5% in after-hours trading.

NAV per share at March 31, 2020 was $15.13 vs. $16.74 at Dec. 31, 2019, due to net unrealized depreciation on the investment portfolio.

"While we have several credits in the portfolio that have experienced declining performance this quarter, as evidenced by the 9.6% decrease in our net asset value per share, we believe that the majority of the unrealized depreciation is a result of mark to market volatility and temporary operational issues associated with the aftermath of COVID-19," said CSWC President and CEO Bowen Diehl.

Conference call on June 2 at 11:00 AM ET.

