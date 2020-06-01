QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) starts a public offering of 4M shares of class A common stock in connection with forward sale agreements.

Forward purchasers and their affiliates intend to grant greenshoe option for up to an additional 600K shares.

QTS expects to enter into separate forward sale agreements with each of BofA Securities and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC or their affiliates.

When drawn, the company intends to use proceeds to repay a portion of the amounts outstanding under its unsecured revolving credit facility, for capital expenditures, including the development of properties in its portfolio, and for other general corporate purposes.