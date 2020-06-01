Trump says he's deploying military to quell violence

President Trump is set to deliver remarks any minute now from the Rose Garden at the White House.

That news follows calls internally in the administration for Trump to speak on the days of protests happening countrywide.

He's now expected to detail a federal response to the civil unrest occurring in a few dozen cities, by 6:30 p.m. ET.

Trump is considering invoking the 1807 Insurrection Act, NBC News reports. That would allow him to deploy active-duty federal troops to respond to the protests.

Updated 6:42 p.m.: The president hasn't arrived in the Rose Garden yet, but loud explosions can be heard in the garden (reportedly flashbangs and tear gas fired at Lafayette Park). Journalists have received a two-minute warning for the president's appearance.

Updated 6:48 p.m.: Trump says he has strongly recommended to every governor to deploy the National Guard in sufficient numbers "that we dominate the streets."

Updated 6:49 p.m.: "I am deploying thousands and thousands of heavily armed soldiers, military personnel and law enforcement officers" to stop rioting, looting, assaults and property destruction, he says. But it appears to be a threat if state governors don't react in kind: “If a city or state doesn’t do what’s necessary to stop the violence, then I will deploy the United States military and quickly solve the problem for them.”

6:50 p.m.: "My first and highest duty as president is to defend our great country and the American people," President Trump said. "I swore an oath to uphold the laws of our nation, and that is exactly what I will do."

The country can't allow peaceful protests to be drowned out by rioting, he says: "I am your president of law and order, and an ally of all peaceful protesters."

6:52 p.m.: The president has wrapped up remarks without taking questions. He didn't say anything about invoking the 1807 Insurrection Act; meanwhile, the District of Columbia's evening curfew is set to begin in just minutes, at 7 p.m.

6:56 p.m.: Military trucks and soldiers have set up to protect the White House.