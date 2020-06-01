HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) plans to ramp up production at its El Dorado refinery in Kansas to 125K bbl/day in the coming days, Reuters reports.

The 165K bbl/day plant had been operating at rates as low as 90K bbl/day when the coronavirus sapped demand for refined products such as gasoline, jet fuel and diesel.

Separately, HollyFrontier's plan to convert its Cheyenne refinery in Wyoming to a renewable plant is a "potential negative" for Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP), Credit Suisse analyst Manav Gupta says.

HFC's move will lead to impairment charges and potential EBITDA losses as HEP has logistics assets which support refinery operations at Cheyenne, Gupta says.