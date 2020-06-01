Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) says it is expanding its assistance to Virginia customers facing hardship from COVID-19 and will ask permission from regulators to extend its "no disconnection" policy for an additional four months.

As of June 15, Dominion Energy Virginia will expand its long-term payment plans and offer customers up to 12 months to pay past due amounts, with no minimum down payment required.

The company also plans to increase benefits made available through its EnergyShare assistance program for individuals and families facing financial hardship, raising the maximum benefit for this year to $1,200 from $900.