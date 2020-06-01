Golden Pass LNG files for permission to increase the capacity of its $10B export terminal under construction in Texas to 18.1M metric tons/year from 15.6M mt/year.

In its request with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, Golden Pass says the increase "does not involve any equipment changes or environmental permit adjustments" and will achieve the addition by "production efficiencies."

"Because the capacity increase does not involve additions or adjustments to the permitted facilities, it would not result in any construction or environmental impacts beyond those previously identified," Golden Pass says.

Golden Pass is owned by units of Qatar Petroleum and Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), and is under construction by McDermott (OTCPK:MDRIQ) and others.