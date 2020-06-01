Qatar inks $20B in additional LNG carrier construction contracts
- Qatar Petroleum has signed a ~$19B deal with three South Korean shipbuilders to reserve a "major portion" of their liquefied natural gas ship construction capacity for its future carrier fleet requirements, which will help Qatar cement its position as the world's largest producer of LNG.
- With the signing, QP says it has secured ~60% of global LNG shipbuilding capacity through 2027 to cater for its LNG carrier fleet requirements in the next 7-8 years, which could reach more than 100 new vessels.
- QP says it is "moving full steam ahead" with the expansion of the North Field, its share of the world's biggest gas deposit, which will raise its annual production from 77M tons to 126M tons by 2027.
- Along with Exxon Mobil, the company also is developing the $10B Golden Pass LNG export terminal project based in Texas.
- ETFs: UNG, UGAZ, DGAZ, BOIL, KOLD, UNL, GAZB, GAZ