Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) must face potential financial penalties from two counties in Florida and Utah that may amount to a "staggering" additional liability arising from the company's diesel emissions scandal, a three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeal ruled today.

The ruling was a victory for Utah's Salt Lake County and Florida's Hillsborough County, which had sued VW for causing excess diesel emissions harmful to the environment and could in theory seek billions of dollars in damages.

Volkswagen settled U.S. criminal and civil actions prompted by the cheating scandal for more than $20B, but the court said that did not shield it from liability from local and state governments.