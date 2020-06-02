Ahead of the major online shopping festival of 6.18 in China on June 18, JD.Com and Alibaba-owned Tmall are offering discounts on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max and iPhone SE.

A JD spokesperson said that so far, the transaction volume of Apple products during “the first hour of sales” were three times as high as the same period last year.

Notably, this year’s 6.18 shopping promotion festival comes as the China economy continues to reopen following an extended shutdown due to COVID-19.

These discounts are only available through these retailers, and not through Apple directly, whether it be online or in-store.

Source