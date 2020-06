COVID-19 brought IPOs to a virtual halt over the past two months, but that's slowly starting to change as capital markets recover.

Online used car seller Vroom (VRM) is set to price shares between $15 to $17, aiming to raise about $318.8M at the top end of the range with a market cap of $1.92B.

Shift4 Payments (FOUR) has also set terms for its initial public offering of common stock, while Warner Music (WMG) will price shares in what could become the largest New York IPO so far in 2020.