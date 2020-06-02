State-owned Chinese firms bought at least three cargos of U.S. soybeans on Monday despite reports suggesting Beijing had ordered a freeze on American farm good purchases due to an escalation with the U.S. over Hong Kong.

Sources also suggested that state purchases of U.S. pork, corn and cotton were put on hold.

Trade deal in jeopardy? Any sustained halt in buying would threaten progress in meeting goals set in the Phase One agreement signed in January.

