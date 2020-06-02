If Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) wants to keep its total Roundup liability capped at $10B, a problem inherited when it acquired Monsanto in 2018, it will be crucial to get a 2018 California court verdict overturned.

The German chemical giant will ask the state appeals court today to throw out a jury conclusion that the herbicide product caused grounds keeper Lee Johnson's cancer.

While he was awarded $289M before a judge cut the damages to $78.5M, Bayer has been reaching settlements in thousands of other cases that range from a few thousand dollars to several million per claim.