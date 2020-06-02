Futures turnaround, extend Monday's gains

U.S. stock index futures are ahead by 0.5% , erasing an earlier loss following President Trump's promise to deploy the military if states and cities fail to quell the violence swelling across the nation.

"The main focus once again appears on the longer-term prospects of the easing of lockdowns across the world, though if the violence on U.S. streets continues for much longer, U.S. investors might have to cope with a lockdown of a different kind, imposed by the National Guard," said Michael Hewson, an analyst at CMC Markets.

There's little on the U.S. economic calendar for today, though Zoom, Ambarella and CrowdStrike will report earnings after the closing bell.