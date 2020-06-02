KBR wins $33.5M from U.S. Air Force
Jun. 02, 2020 6:08 AM ETKBR, Inc. (KBR)KBRBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- KBR (NYSE:KBR) has won a 5-year task order worth $33.5M from the U.S. Air Force (USAF) to provide product and life cycle analysis of common avionics for the 638th Supply Chain Management Group (SCMG) and the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC).
- KBR will primarily perform these tasks at Robins Air Force Base in Georgia, in addition to other U.S. locations.
- "This new contract gives KBR another avenue for assisting the U.S. military in sustaining weapon systems to meet the challenges of the future," said Byron Bright, President, KBR Government Solutions U.S.