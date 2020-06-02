Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) collected 98.3% of originally billed April rents with combined collections and deferrals totaling 99.8% and 95.4% of originally billed May rents with combined collections and deferrals totaling 99.1% as of May 31st.

The majority of rent deferral requests have been denied, and total amount of deferrals granted represent less than 1 percent of annual revenues;

Leasing activity for April and May totaled 4.5M sq.ft., including 847K sq. ft. of leases signed in the speculative development pipeline, bringing the pre-leasing level in the development pipeline to 68%, up from 61% at March 31, 2020.

Source: Press Release