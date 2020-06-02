Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) has priced $475M (upsized from $400M) aggregate principal amount of 0.875% convertible senior notes due 2025.
Initial purchasers are granted an option to purchase up to an additional $75M of notes.
The initial conversion rate is 13.2329 common shares per $1,000 principal amount of notes (~$75.57/share).
Estimated net proceeds of $461.1M will be used to pay the cost of capped call transactions and for general corporate purposes, including working capital and for business development.
The closing date is June 4.
Shares are up 2% premarket.