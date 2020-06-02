Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) has priced $475M (upsized from $400M) aggregate principal amount of 0.875% convertible senior notes due 2025.

Initial purchasers are granted an option to purchase up to an additional $75M of notes.

The initial conversion rate is 13.2329 common shares per $1,000 principal amount of notes (~$75.57/share).

Estimated net proceeds of $461.1M will be used to pay the cost of capped call transactions and for general corporate purposes, including working capital and for business development.

The closing date is June 4.