Buckle (NYSE:BKE) announces the board has decided to temporarily suspend the company's quarterly dividend payments.

The board determined that suspending the quarterly dividends is important to maintaining Buckle's cash position and providing it with the financial flexibility to deal with any ongoing uncertainty related to COVID-19.

In addition, the company discloses that both its chairman and its President and CEO will forgo 50% of their salary effective May 31 to August 1. Both were giving up 100% of their salary.

Source: Press Release