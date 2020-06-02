Nano cap Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) jumps 32% premarket on increased volume.

On the working capital front, at the end of March, it had $6.1M in cash and equivalents, while operations consumed $4.5M during the quarter.

On May 18, it filed an 8-K disclosing the sale of ~4.7M common shares at an average price of $1.24 under a stock sales agreement with Maxim Group that netted it ~$5.6M.

Update: The movement appears related to the potential use of the company's technology for contact tracing aboard cruise ships or other indoor environments.