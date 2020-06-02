RELIEF THERAPEUTICS (OTCPK:RLFTF) and its U.S. partner, NeuroRx, announce treatment of the first patients with RLF-100 at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, Fla.

This is part of a Phase 2b/3 trial to assess RLF-100 as a treatment for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) in COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilation.

This multi-center trial aims to enroll 120 patients. The primary endpoints will be mortality and index of respiratory distress. The secondary endpoint will include levels of TNFa and multi-system organ failure-free days.

RLF-100 is a patented formulation of Aviptadil, a synthetic human vasoactive intestinal polypeptide which binds to alveolar type 2 cells in the lungs, inhibiting pro-inflammatory cytokines. Type 2 cells are essential to oxygen exchange and are selectively targeted by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.