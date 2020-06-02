Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) is profiled in a Wall Street Journal article on the devastating impact of COVID-19 on the theme park industry.

"There's no middle ground. We’re not a restaurant that can still do carryout. We went from being open to 100% shuttered," notes Cedar Fair CFO Brian Witherow.

In regard to the company's cash position, Witherow says Cedar Fair could weather a complete shutdown of theme parks through 2021 as it burns through $30M-$40M a month (mostly on debt service).

The company is extending the current season pass to 2021 to prevent customers from canceling.

A potential bright spot for Cedar Fair could be that 90% of its park visitors are within driving distance of a visit. If Americans vacation closer to home this year, Cedar Fair could catch some visits.

Shares of Cedar Fair are down 42% YTD.