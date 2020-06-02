HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) has priced $400M of 0.375% convertible senior unsecured notes due June 1, 2025, with an initial purchasers' option to purchase up to an additional $60M of notes.

Closing date is June 4, 2020 and is expected to result in net proceeds of ~$391.3M (or ~$450.1M if the initial purchasers exercise their option).

Interest on notes will be payable semi-annually in arrears on June 1 and December 1 of each year, beginning on December 1, 2020.

