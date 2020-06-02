Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) announces positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, True North, evaluating Zeposia (ozanimod) in patients with moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis (UC).

The stud met both primary endpoints demonstrating statistically significant results for induction of clinical remission at week 10 and maintenance at week 52 compared to placebo.

Key secondary endpoints were also met.

Zeposia is also being tested in a Phase 3 program in Crohn's disease.

The FDA approved Zeposia in March for relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis. The EMA approved it last week.

Ozanimod is an oral, once-daily selective sphingosine 1-phosphate 1 and 5 receptor modulator being developed for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It diminishes the activity of autoreactive lymphocytes (white blood cells), which is the cause of many types of autoimmune disorders. BMY unit Celgene obtained the rights to the drug via its $7.2B acquisition of Receptos.