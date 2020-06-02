Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) has entered into a collaboration with Imperial College London to evaluate the potential of TRV027, a novel AT 1 receptor selective agonist, to treat acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) in COVID-19 patients.

Imperial College London will be sponsoring and funding this study, with additional support through the British Heart Foundation Centre for Research Excellence Award.

The Phase 1b proof-of-concept study will enroll ~60 hospitalized, non-ventilated patients aged 65 or older with a confirmed or suspected COVID-19 infection.

The primary endpoint is a coagulation cascade biomarker, which serves as a surrogate for measuring the effect of TRV027 on adverse health outcomes associated with increased mortality in COVID-19 infections.