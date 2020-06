Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) reports net retail sales declined 43.7% to $46.65M in FQ1 (ended May 2).

Commercial revenue squeezed 87.9% to $333K.

International franchising revenue rose 15% to $644K.

Gross margin rate slipped 2800 bps to 17.3%.

Retail gross margin rate fell 1,825 bps to 26.9%.

SG&A expense rate up 1490 bps to 57.3%.

Inventories down 4.9% to $53.2M.

Number of franchised stores -10 Y/Y to 80.

Total company-owned retail stores +3 Y/Y to 369.

BBW -3.14% premarket.

