Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE:SBH) trades higher after providing a business update on the aggressive actions taken by the company and select financial results.

The company has executed a restructuring which results in a consolidation of field operations for Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group, as well as a consolidation of certain corporate functions. Approximately 190 filled and open positions in the field and at headquarters are impacted by this restructuring. Sally Beauty expects to hire more than 120 personnel supporting e-commerce, digital product development, technology and analytics. All furloughed associates in the field and at the headquarters in the U.S. and Canada have been recalled.

On the balance sheet front, Sally Beauty says it had more than $650M of cash on hand on May 31, with an additional $200M of undrawn capacity on its asset-based line of credit.

Enterprise-wide sales are estimated to be $262M in May, and total sales in April were $95M. The company expects to release FQ3 results in late July.

Digital sales have soared in March (+52% Y/Y), April (+353%) and May (+317%).

As of June 2, 84% of Sally U.S. and Canada stores are open and 44% of Sally Europe stores are open.

Shares of SBH are up 1.50% premarket to $13.57.

Source: Press Release