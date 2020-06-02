RH (NYSE:RH) says in a letter to shareholders that it continues to expect operating margins to expand in 2020, despite the current setbacks from COVID-19. The company also sees a clear path to 20% operating margin over the next few years.

"Our strategy to open new design galleries in every major market will unlock the value of our vast assortment, generating revenues of $5 to $6 billion in North America, with the long term potential to become a $20 billion dollar global brand," writes RH CEO/Chairman Gary Friedman.