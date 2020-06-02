The U.K. tax authority is seeking $1B in a dispute over prior deductions taken by General Electric (NYSE:GE), but "investors probably shouldn't worry," writes Al Root in Barron's.

While the conglomerate warned of a major cash burn last Thursday, "another $1B would matter, but GE has tens of billions in available liquidity."

Britain may also not win the tax fight. According to GE's annual report, the U.K. is disallowing interest deductions claimed by GE Capital for periods ranging from 2007 to 2015, but the company believes it complied with the law.