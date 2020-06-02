Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT) to sell 100% of its shares of Sensient Imaging Technologies and certain other assets related to the production of inks to Sun Chemical and its parent company, DIC Corporation.

The transaction to be finalized in 2Q20.

“As announced last year, the sale of the inkjet ink business will strengthen our focus on our core businesses,” said Paul Manning, Sensient’s Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer. “We are pleased that we can transition the business to a buyer that is committed to the industry. Our service and quality commitments to our customers will be maintained, and we will work to ensure a seamless transition.”