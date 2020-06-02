Electricite de France (OTCPK:ECIFF) and partners Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) and Wpd say they have finalized the funding of the €2B ($2.23B) Fecamp offshore wind project, allowing construction to start in the English Channel offshore Normandy.

Siemens Gamesa (OTCPK:GCTAF) will supply 71 wind turbines to the 500 MW wind farm.

The power generated by the Fecamp plant will provide enough annual electricity to meet the power needs for 770K people, benefiting from a 20-year power purchase agreement granted by the French government.

EDF and Enbridge each own 35% of the project, and Wpd holds the rest.