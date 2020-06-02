Western Union's (NYSE:WU) consumer-to-consumer retail and digital transaction business continued to improve through May, with digital transaction growth for May the highest in a decade.

Total number of transactions in May declined 7% vs. a 21% drop in April and ~30% decline in late March to early April

Digital money transfers in May soared 99% vs. a 77% increase in April and a 50% rise in late March to early April.

Digital money transfer transactions accounted for ~30% of C2C transactions in April and May.

Western Union CFO Raj Agrawal will present at the BofA Global Technology Conference at 6:15 PM ET.