As expected, the European Commission approves Sanofi's (NASDAQ:SNY) Sarclisa (isatuximab), combined with Bristol-Myers Squibb's Pomalyst (pomalidomide) and dexamethasone, for the treatment of adults with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (MM).

In late March, the EMA's advisory group CHMP adopted a positive opinion backing approval.

Isatuximab is an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody. CD38 is a protein found on the surface of immune, plasma and myeloid cells. MM is a type of cancer characterized by malignant plasma cells in the bone marrow that crowd out healthy blood cells.

Isatuximab has the same mechanism of action as Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE:JNJ) Darzalex (daratumumab).