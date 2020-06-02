Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) reports sales fell 30.6% in FQ1 and same-store sales were down 29.5% for the period that ended on May 4.

E-commerce sales rose 110% and the retailer says its e-commerce penetration rose to 39% of sales vs. 13% a year ago.

Dick's ended the quarter with an inventory position down 2.1% from a year ago and a cash position of $1.5B.

Looking ahead, Dick's says FQ2 sales are down 4% for the first four weeks of the quarter even with 44% of its store closed on average. "With confidence in our liquidity position and our stores re-opening, we can turn our attention to gaining market share for the remainder of 2020 and positioning our business for profitable growth in 2021," says CEO Edward Stack.

Shares of Dick's are up 2.00% premarket to $37.19.

