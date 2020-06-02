Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) commits $1B of additional support over four years to help local communities address economic and racial inequality accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new commitment sharpens the focus on the economic mobility and workforce development programs that Bank of America already supports in local markets.

Areas of focus will be: health jobs/training/reskilling/upskilling; support to small businesses; and housing.

Included in the new commitment are $100M to support nonprofit partners across its communities and $250M to assist with lending to the smallest and minority-owned businesses through its support to community development financial and minority depository institutions.

“The events of the past week have created a sense of true urgency that has arisen across our nation, particularly in view of the racial injustices we have seen in the communities where we work and live. We all need to do more,” said CEO Brian Moyniham.