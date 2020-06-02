The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers discloses in a post on its official WeChat account that vehicle sales in China were estimated to have increased 11.7% to 2.14M in May.

The monthly sales increase is the second in a row, although year-to-date China auto sales are still estimated to be down 23.1% Y/Y to 9.7M. Auto sales are forecast to drop 15% to 25% for the full year, depending in part on the severity of the pandemic.

