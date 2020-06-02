Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) is up 79% premarket after announcing positive Phase 2 results for levosimendan for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (PH-HFpEF).

Levosimendan demonstrated a statistically significant reduction in pulmonary capillary wedge pressure (PCWP) compared to baseline (p=<0.0017) and placebo (p=<0.0475) when the measurements at rest, with legs up and on exercise were combined.

A significant improvement in 6-minute walk distance was also observed as compared to placebo (p=0.0329).

While there was no significant change in PCWP during exercise, patients had reductions from baseline at Week 6 in PCWP, pulmonary artery pressure, and right atrial pressure.

The management will host a conference call and webcast today at 8:30 a.m. EDT.