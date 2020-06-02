RenaissanceRe starts stock offering; State Farm to buy $75M of shares
Jun. 02, 2020 7:57 AM ETRenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR)RNRBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- RenaissanceRe Holdings (NYSE:RNR) starts a public offering of 5.5M of its common shares.
- At the stock's closing price of $164.91 on Monday, that would add up to ~$907M; but stock offerings generally price below recent trading prices.
- State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance, which owns ~4.4% of Renaissance Re's total common shares outstanding, agrees to buy ~$75M of RNR's common shares at the public offering price per share in a concurrent private placement.
- Intends to use proceeds for general corporate purposes, which may include expanding existing business lines, entering new business lines, forming new joint ventures, or acquiring books of business from other companies.
- Grants greenshoe option for up to an additional 825,000 shares.