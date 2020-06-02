Copper prices climb to 11-week highs as more signs emerged that the economy in China is extending its recovery from the coronavirus outbreak.

Among the data, May vehicle sales in China are estimated to have increased 11.7% Y/Y.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.2% at $5,492.50/metric ton, the highest since March 13 and gaining 26% since hitting a 45-month low of $4,371/mt on March 19.

Strong physical demand for copper in China and tight scrap supplies are causing bearish speculators to close out positions and supporting its rebound in recent weeks, Deutsche Bank analyst Nicholas Snowdon tells Reuters.

Potentially relevant tickers include FCX, BHP, RIO, SCCO, TECK, HBM, OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY, OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY, OTCQX:FSUMF, OTC:ANFGF

ETFs: COPX, JJCTF, CPER, JJC