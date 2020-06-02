CME Group May ADV holds steady vs. April
Jun. 02, 2020 8:08 AM ETCME Group Inc. (CME)CMEBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) May average daily volume was 17.9M contracts, not much higher than 17.8M ADV in April.
- Compares with 23.9M contracts in May 2019.
- Open interest at the end of May was 114M contracts.
- By asset classes:
- Interest rate ADV of 8.2M contracts;
- Equity Index ADV of 5.2M contracts increased 23% Y/Y; E-mini Russell 2000 futures ADV increased 39%;
- Options ADV of 2.5M contracts;
- Energy ADV of 2.4M contracts; Henry Hub Natural Gas futures ADV rose 54%;
- Agricultural ADV of 1M contracts;
- Foreign exchange ADV of 641,000 contracts;
- Metals ADV of 519,000 contracts.