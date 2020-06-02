CME Group May ADV holds steady vs. April

Jun. 02, 2020 8:08 AM ETCME Group Inc. (CME)CMEBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) May average daily volume was 17.9M contracts, not much higher than 17.8M ADV in April.
  • Compares with 23.9M contracts in May 2019.
  • Open interest at the end of May was 114M contracts.
  • By asset classes:
  • Interest rate ADV of 8.2M contracts;
  • Equity Index ADV of 5.2M contracts increased 23% Y/Y; E-mini Russell 2000 futures ADV increased 39%;
  • Options ADV of 2.5M contracts;
  • Energy ADV of 2.4M contracts; Henry Hub Natural Gas futures ADV rose 54%;
  • Agricultural ADV of 1M contracts;
  • Foreign exchange ADV of 641,000 contracts;
  • Metals ADV of 519,000 contracts.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.