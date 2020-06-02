Bank of America says it's very comfortable with the liquidity profile on United Rentals (NYSE:URI) during the recession and sees growing equipment rental penetration in coming years.

However, for the near term, BofA thinks time utilization might not recover as quickly as the market expects as construction projects are delayed or cancelled, which could still result in pricing pressure in the second half of this year.

BofA lifts its price objective on United Rentals to $150 from $135, which works out to 5.7X the 2020 EBITDA estimate. A Neutral rating is kept in place.